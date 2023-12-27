Michigan voters respond to court ruling allowing Trump on ballot

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Former President Donald Trump’s name will be on the primary ballot in Michigan after a ruling from the Michigan Supreme Court on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The Michigan Supreme Court ruled it will not hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling from groups seeking to keep Trump from appearing on the ballot.

Those groups claimed Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol made him ineligible to be president, but Michigan’s highest court stated that it is “not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court.”

Trump applauded the ruling, saying efforts to keep him off the ballot are a pathetic gambit.

Voters on both sides spoke about how they feel about the ruling.

“Well, I think it’s the right thing to do. I’ve always been taught you’re innocent until you’re proven guilty. And nothing has come of any of these charges, or the insurrection, or whatever they want to say,” said Thomas Roy, an active member of the Saginaw County Republican Party.

He is glad the Michigan Supreme Court is keeping Former President Donald Trump on the state’s primary ballot.

“Let the voters decide who’s going to be president. And let them basically do their case, and let the voters decide. I mean you can’t limit people. That sort of sounds like something Russia would do to try to stop him from being on the ballot,” Roy said.

The same goes for Ashley Prew, chairperson of the Genesee County Democratic Party, who said it should be up to the voters.

“If someone is legally permitted to be on the ballot, they should be,” Prew said. “It should be a choice for the voters. And again, the hardest part I think of the Democratic Party in this whole ordeal is we know that Trump was defeated once already by the nominee that will be the Democratic Party’s nominee, the President of the United States. So, we just kind of leave it to the Republican Party to decide what do they think is in their best interests.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has said that anyone “generally advocated by the national news media to be potential presidential candidates,” along with any recommended by state political parties, qualify to be on the ballot.

Benson went on to say on Wednesday, “We followed that law, and I am gratified our state Supreme Court and all lower courts have affirmed that approach.”

“If Trump happens to be the nominee, and if the courts decide that Trump is permitted to be the nominee, then we have no doubt that the citizens of our nation will make the right decision and elect Joe Biden,” Prew said.

Benson added, “Ultimately, as our Constitution establishes, the U.S. Supreme Court must provide the clarity and finality to this matter.”

However, Roy thinks the issue should already be settled.

“Trump is not my candidate. I have a different candidate in the Republican field, but I still believe you’re innocent until proven guilty, and you have to do what’s right,” he said.

The group who filed the lawsuit -- Free Speech for People -- said the Michigan Supreme Court made the wrong decision.

“They ignored their constitutional obligation to enforce the 14th Amendment even in a primary election but ultimately all they’ve done is kick that can down the road,” said Ron Fein, legal director of Free Speech for People.

The group plans to refile the lawsuit after the primary if the U.S. Supreme Court rules in favor of Trump.

The Republican Presidential Primary in Michigan is on Feb. 27.

