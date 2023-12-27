Mid-Michigan ‘Muber’ providing safe rides during the holidays

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are days away from ringing in the New Year and after all of the champagne and the clock striking midnight, mid-Michigan residents have a unique option to ensure they get home safely.

Michael Fuller is Saginaw’s very own “Muber.”

“I have the ‘m’ for my first name, Mikey, and so it’s ‘Mikey’s Uber’ so ‘Muber,’” Fuller said, with his interpreter Sarah translating.

When Fuller is not busy with his full-time job, he’s a driver on the side, and during the holidays, he takes partygoers home so they don’t get behind the wheel after a night of drinking.

“I like to know that people are getting home safe with me instead of them risking their lives and maybe even going to jail for who knows how long,” he said. “It saves their money to pay me a little bit to get them home safely.”

Fuller is hearing impaired, but it doesn’t hinder his rideshare service. In fact, it’s an asset, offering passengers something they don’t always get during other rides.

“Sometimes they like to just be quiet on the ride, and we can communicate little by little with just short, written conversations. And they like how I drive; I drive in a relaxed manner. I’m not a crazy driver, I’m not in a hurry,” Fuller said.

As for booking the rides, he harnesses the power of social media and texting to connect with customers.

“Let’s just say communication is very simple. It’s text. I’m texted or written to on paper because I have paper and pen in my car. I come prepared to communicate,” he said.

Either way, if you are looking for a safe ride home after a night out or a trip to the airport, Fuller’s motto is, “I can’t hear you, but I’ll get you there.”

Fuller covers the Tri-City area, and he said he will be posting soon about his plans for New Year’s Eve on his Facebook page.

