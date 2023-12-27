Officer fatally shoots man who shot another person following crash in suburban Detroit

A man who reportedly fired a gun at people and vehicles following a traffic crash has been fatally shot by a police officer in suburban Detroit
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) — A man who reportedly fired a gun at people and vehicles following a traffic crash Tuesday morning has been fatally shot by a police officer in suburban Detroit.

State police said the man exited his vehicle about 9 a.m. at an intersection in Garden City after colliding with another vehicle.

He shot a person who approached to offer help and then fired shots at several other vehicles, police said.

He was confronted and shot by a Garden City officer. The man’s name was not immediately released. Police said he was 37 and lived in Hamtramck, an enclave of Detroit. Garden City is west of Detroit.

The person shot by the man and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash were listed in stable condition at a hospital.

