Sheriff: Medical episode may have caused deadly crash in Gratiot Co.

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRATIOT CO., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead after a medical episode may have caused him to crash into another vehicle in North Shade Township, according to Gratiot County Sheriff Michael Morris.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched to M-57 and Rich Road in North Shade Township for a two vehicle crash on Dec. 26 at 7:35 p.m.

One minute prior to the crash, a “be on the lookout” was issued for a vehicle driving erratically and in the wrong lane on M-57, Morris said.

According to Morris, a vehicle driven by 66-year-old Dennis Svok, of Middleton, was headed westbound in the eastbound lane of M-57 when it struck a vehicle travelling eastbound.

Svok was pronounced dead at the scene, Morris said, adding the driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

It appeared Svok may have been having a medical episode prior to the crash, Morris said, adding an autopsy will be performed to find the cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation.

