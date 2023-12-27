Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Welcome to a Wednesday morning! If you’re either heading back to work or still enjoying holiday break, take a look at five stories compiled for you.

1. A local family’s heartache lingers as they continue to ask why a person hit and killed their loved one last week. Police said Edward Nichols was hit and killed by a white Ford transit-style van near the intersection of Burt Street and East Genesee Avenue about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 19. The vehicle was last seen heading north on Genesee and its driver has not been found. The family wants the driver to come forward and said they aren’t angry with them.

2. The parents of one of two teens who were shot and killed on Christmas Eve is pleading with the City of Flint to do more on gun violence and blight. Their son, Logan, and another teen boy were found dead inside an abandoned home in the city. One person has been arrested. The parents are urging others to guide kids better to avoid gun violence.

3. Next week, the state will replace three members that resigned from Michigan’s Independent Citizens Re-districting Commission. Two democrats and one republican will be randomly selected. When full, the commission is made up of four republicans, four democrats, and five people who do not affiliate with either party. You can watch the selection Jan. 3 at 3:30 p.m. on the commission’s social media accounts.

4. If you are ringing in the new year with celebratory drinks, be sure to seek other modes of transportation. Consider Saginaw’s Michael Fuller, known as Mikey. He offers a rideshare service in the Tri-City area, using social media to connect with customers. He is hearing impaired and will share his NYE plans soon.

5. Little Bavaria is welcoming in the new year in style. The Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge is hosting a family celebration, featuring a gourmet dinner, followed by a night of music and dancing. There’s also a new year’s day breakfast buffet and other fun activities. The New Year’s Eve family celebration at the Bavarian Inn starts Sunday at 5 p.m.

