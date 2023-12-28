Arthur Hill and Saginaw High both earn wins at the PSL Holiday Tournament

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Around Christmas and the New Year, local teams travel all over the state to play tournaments. Today, both Arthur Hill and Saginaw High traveled to Detroit to play at the PSL Holiday Tournament at Cass Tech.

The Lumberjacks defeated Detroit Henry Ford, 71-59.

The Trojans defeated Detroit Pershing, 60-49.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.