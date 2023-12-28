Buildings being demolished for new development in Standish

Standish is making way for a new development, as three long-standing buildings are being prepped to come down with the promise of building something better.
By James Felton and Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STANDISH, Mich. (WNEM) - One mid-Michigan community is making way for a new development as three long-standing buildings are being prepped to come down with the promise of building something better.

The Standish City Manager, Brad Mason, talked about the work taking place in downtown Standish.

“Sterling Area Health Center purchased those three buildings that they’re tearing down,” Mason said.

Three structures are being removed to make way for new development.

“A couple of the buildings have been in Standish for a long time, I’m not exactly sure how long,” Mason said.

George Olson, president and CEO of the Sterling Area Health Center, said the buildings were past the point of being able to be renovated and were unsafe.

Given that, he’s aware of the fixture those structures were in the community.

“I think it’s important in future development that we do pay respect and homage to the rich history of Standish, and so we’re excited to include that in any development that we do,” Olson said.

So what are the plans for this area?

“We’re going to develop it as an outpatient primary care facility,” Olson shared. “We are not opening a hospital, we are looking at attracting the potential specialists and things like that.”

Olson said this development is just the beginning in Arenac County.

“There’s a lot of good coming, I think this is the tip of the iceberg. And it’s not just about healthcare, it’s about our community and being a staple in our community,” he said.

As for Mason, he’s looking forward to what comes next.

“It’s exciting. We’ve had a couple different businesses come into town and we’re starting to see a little bit of growth here, and that’s a good thing. And cleaning up some of the old stuff and making it newer is always a good thing,” he said.

Demolition is scheduled to be complete by Jan. 1.

As of Thursday, Dec. 28, it is unclear what the new facility will be or how soon it will be built.

