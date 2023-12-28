Flint police chief addresses gun violence following deadly shootings

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Criminals have shown no mercy during the holiday season in Flint, as three deadly shootings occurred in the city in the past week.

Law enforcement says it’s stepping up efforts to stop the senseless violence.

A 50-year-old woman was shot and killed in Flint early Thursday morning, Dec. 28.

Related: Woman killed in Flint shooting

This is the third deadly shooting the city has experienced this week.

TV5′s La’Nita Brooks spoke with Terrence Green, the Flint police chief, on the city’s plan to tackle crime in the coming year.

“To see these types of instances that occur during this time of year, it’s even more disturbing and depressing,” Green said. “Just really tiresome and wish it would come to an end.”

Green said it’s disheartening any time he gets a call about a homicide, but especially during the holidays.

“As the chief of police, it’s very disturbing to me when I get notifications of two juveniles that are victims to gun violence on Christmas Eve. And two days after Christmas, to see a notification of a female that’s also a victim of gun violence,” Green said.

Crime in the city of Flint has been trending downward for three consecutive years with over a 20 percent drop in homicides.

“Taking drivers of crime off the street, that has assisted a lot. But as far as gun violence, I’m still uncomfortable with the number for gun violence even though they may be down,” Green explained. “But any shooting is a potential, even if it’s non-fatal, it’s potential of a fatal shooting.”

Murder rates in Flint dropped from 67 in 2021, to 39 in 2022, and to 34 so far this year.

Green said the police department will continue to establish police presence and build relationships in the community to make sure that number continues to fall.

“We strategize every week. We look at the statistics. We listen to community groups and public complaints. But our main strategy has been hot-spot policing in those areas where crime stats are up,” he said. “We flood those areas with police officers, with initiatives, things of that nature.”

And that includes this week as we head into another holiday weekend - Green said the police department will have extra police on patrol to make sure everyone has a fun and safe holiday.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.