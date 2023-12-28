Light up the New Year at Longway Planetarium

By Lauren Piesko
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - End 2023 with an unforgettable show at Michigan’s largest planetarium.

The Longway Planetarium in Flint offers a wide variety of light shows and astronomical experiences for the whole family this holiday break.

Highlights include their “Cosmic Christmas Light Show,” “Skies Over Michigan” and “Queen: The Light Show.” Each of these limited-time shows and more, run until Jan. 7. Starting Jan. 11, brand-new, musical laser light shows will take over the planetarium. These include: “Laser Motown,” “Laser Taylor Swift,” and “Laser AC/DC vs. Guns ‘N Roses.” A full schedule and tickets can be found here.

TV5′s Lauren Piesko stopped by the planetarium to learn more and catch a sneak peek of their “Cosmic Christmas.”

