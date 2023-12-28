More damp weather Thursday -- when will sunshine return?

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Weather conditions have remained fairly constant across Mid-Michigan over the last two days and overall, they’ll stay nearly the same today too. In the evening on Friday, we’ll finally break this pattern which will bring some sunshine in for Saturday. That will be brief with some light snow showers returning on Sunday, but at least on Saturday we’re finally going to see the weather change for a little bit!

Temperatures also remain nearly steady today through Friday, then a cooldown is still on tap starting over the weekend. You can take a look at those temperatures in your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

This morning is starting off like most this week with fog across the Thumb which is extending west to I-75. You may need a few extra minutes for your drive but fortunately, drivetimes have been remaining intact so far this morning. Drizzly, misty, and showery weather will persist during the day again though. The better chance for more organized showers to move in is during the afternoon as they move in from the southeast, heading northwest. We may be able to clear out some more of the fog this afternoon, though more should set up again in the latter-evening.

There will be more scattered rain showers today. (WNEM)

Temperatures will also stay nearly constant today. We’re beginning the day at 41 degrees, those number’s will essentially stay right there all day long. If there is any movement, they could go up one degree to 42. The normal high temperature for December 28th is 32 degrees. The northeast wind today will be from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Thursday will have highs around 42 degrees. Temperatures stay constant. (WNEM)

Tonight

With fog settling back in, conditions will remain wet with a few more isolated to lightly scattered showers too. Lows tonight will fall to 39 degrees, only about a two to three temperature drop from the daytime. The overnight wind will be from 5 to 15 mph from the northeast.

Thursday night sees more showers continuing. (WNEM)

Friday

Some long-awaited change is on the way for Friday! We’ll have our last round of showers from this system before the pattern changes around, allowing dry and quiet weather into Friday night and Saturday. The showers expected on Friday will actually start as the leftovers from the overnight rain. As a boundary moves in from the north, it will pick up these showers and bring them back towards Flint during the afternoon. They’ll completely clear our southern counties around 7 to 8 PM.

The last round of showers this week will leave our southern counties by 7 to 8 PM. (WNEM)

Our additional rain total combining Thursday and Friday will land at 0.25″ or less across our entire area. Not too much more rain is expected at least on-paper, though with how saturated everything is we don’t need any more rain.

Only up to 0.25" can be expected for the rest of the week. (WNEM)

Highs will also stay steady like on Thursday at only 41 degrees. This will put our area around 10 degrees above-normal again.

Friday's temperatures will be about the same as Thursday. (WNEM)

Behind that boundary there will be a northwest wind taking over that will finally bring in some changes to our conditions as we approach Saturday. It will turn lows cooler on Friday night where we fall to 28 degrees, then a high of 39 is expected on Saturday. There will finally be some temperature variance through the course of the day with this new airmass moving in.

Sunday Snow Shower Potential

Something we’ve been keeping an eye on since the beginning of the week is a small disturbance on Sunday that brings a few snow showers with it. The potential still remains as of right now. If these snow showers pan out, they’ll move in during the afternoon and evening. If you have any travel for New Year’s Eve, wet roads are certain but with how warm we’ve been this week, we should mostly be able to avoid icy roads or major travel issues. Those snow showers will wrap up on Sunday night. As we get closer to the weekend, our high-resolution data will be able to pick up on this snow and will then give an even better idea of the exact hour-by-hour timing along with how much snow may fall. Stay tuned for updates!

Sunday will see scattered light snow showers move through during the afternoon and evening. (WNEM)

