Salvation Army volunteers win $2K in prize drawing

By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A prize drawing was held on Thursday, Dec. 28, for volunteers who rang the bell for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

To encourage people to pick up the bell, Gaines Jewelry of Flint offered volunteers a chance to win a $2,000 gift card. For every two hour shift, volunteers received an entry into the drawing.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army of Genesee County and the owner of Gaines Jewelry, David Gaines, announced the winner.

“Pull out one lucky person... right, we have Ted and Cindy Novak,” announced Major Randy Hellstrom with the Salvation Army.

Gaines said his jewelry store has partnered with the Salvation Army for the drawing for the past six years, and he said he’s happy to help encourage volunteers to ring the bell.

“I’ve seen first hand the various different things the Salvation Army does in our community to make a difference, an extreme difference, to the people that need it the most,” Gaines said.

This year there were more than 200 entries, equating to at least 400 hours of bell ringing.

