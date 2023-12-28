Still gloomy this evening and tomorrow but relief is on the way!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Rain, drizzle, fog and overcast are in the forecast for only another 24 hours at this point (hurray!). We have showers moving into Mid-Michigan this evening leading to another evening of wet roadways, as a stubborn axis of moisture continues to hold out over the area. Within the next few hours these showers will lift northward into northern Mid-Michigan as that axis of moisture weakens over the region tonight.

Expect off and on showers early this evening, along with drizzle and fog. Some visibilities have dropped below a mile this evening for the Bay Region. Expect fog to remain possible for the rest of this evening, overnight and tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will again remain mild overnight only falling by a few degrees for most areas. This will come out to the upper 30s and lower 30s just about all night long.

TV5 First Alert Thursday Evening Forecast

Temperatures tomorrow will be very similar to the last several days, that being the lower 40s during the afternoon.

Friday morning will likely start out with patchy fog again, especially for the Thumb and Bay Region. Patchy drizzle will be possible as well but most of the shower activity should be focused in northern Mid-Michigan to start the day. Eventually these showers return tomorrow as a cold front picks up that moisture and FINALLY sends it packing and out of Mid-Michigan! A few showers will be possible on the front tomorrow afternoon and evening but behind it comes some cooler air, dry conditions and even some sunshine for Saturday!

Looking ahead to the weekend, we have a slow cool down headed our way. Temperatures will fall closer to normal for this time of year down into the middle-upper 30s. Saturday should feature some sunshine and our first break in the weather in over a week. On Sunday, another storm system will quickly swing through the Great Lakes bringing a quick chance for some sprinkles and snowflakes Sunday afternoon and evening.

Sunshine chances increase next week!

