‘Think about the people you’re hurting’: Businesses vandalized in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - At least two business owners in Bay City told TV5 their properties were recently vandalized.

They said it’s a growing problem in the Midland Street District.

“It hurt to know that somebody would go out of their way to vandalize something you put your heart into for no reason at all,” said Joseph Stricker, owner of Sombreros Mexican Restaurant.

Earlier this month, Stricker was working on getting his Sombreros location in Bay City ready to open when vandals struck, causing $3,000 in damage.

“You really need to think about the people that you’re hurting. We’re here to give to the community. And you really need to think about your actions because you didn’t get caught this time, but if you continue to do stuff like that it’s going to come back to bite you,” Stricker said.

Just a couple of blocks away at Above The Roots Woodworks and Old Wolf Vapor, teens broke the glass door just after 2 a.m. on Christmas morning.

Richard Laframboise, owner of Above The Roots Woodworks and manager of Old Wolf Vapor, provided surveillance video to TV5.

“Kind of made me angry to be honest. You know, businesses just trying to survive this day and age with inflation and all that. It’s hard enough as it is, so this kind of thing doesn’t help,” he said. “We’re going to have to pay to have the window replaced.”

Laframboise claims other businesses and homes in the area were also vandalized.

“As a member of the Midland Street District, we’ve been trying to clean the place up and get rid of the crime. And we’ve been doing pretty good, and then this kind of stuff happens,” he said.

Laframboise said he hopes police find the people in this video.

“These kids, they need to be caught, they need to be found, and they need to pay for what they’ve done,” he said.

As for Stricker, he said the vandals did more than break windows - they broke his heart, rubbing salt in the wound after he just lost his father.

“To actually open the restaurant with him not here, to have the windows broken, it hit hard,” Stricker said.

Both business owners said they have filed police reports.

