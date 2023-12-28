Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Thursday morning! It is crazy to think this is the final week of the year! We are almost to the weekend and to 2024! In the meantime, here are five stories to know for today.

1. A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor two teens who lost their lives to gun violence on Christmas Eve. A family’s hearts have been rocked to the core after losing their young loved one to gun violence. They came together just days after learning of the devastating news, back at the same abandoned house where the young men were found dead on the 1400 block of East Hamilton Avenue. Our coverage.

2. Four laws aim to increase gun safety in Michigan in the new year. They’ll require safe storage, universal background checks, create extreme risk protection orders and a gun ban for those convicted of domestic violence. The laws will go into effect in February.

3. Former President Donald Trump will remain on the primary ballot in Michigan. That’s after the state Supreme Court ruled it will not hear an appeal of a lower court’s ruling from groups looking to keep him from being on the ballot. Those groups claim Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attack makes him ineligible to be president. The group who filed the lawsuit plans to re-file after the primary, if the U.S. Supreme Court doesn’t issue a ruling.

4. If you’re traveling through Genesee County tonight, be ready for a possible detour. Genesee County Road Commission will temporarily close the left southbound lane on I-475 at the northbound I-75 overpass. The closure is for shoulder and guardrail maintenance. The lane will reopen early Friday morning. It is weather permitting.

There will be a temporary lane closure in the left lane of southbound I-475 at the overpass of northbound I-75 starting... Posted by Genesee County Road Commission on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

5. The Longway Planetarium is hosting cosmic light shows and other activities for the rest of the year. Now through Saturday, Dec. 30, it is offering a daytime schedule all week long for kids on Christmas break from school. It is also the planetarium’s last day open of the season. Check out Accidental Astronauts and Perfect Little Planet and more! Find all the showtimes at SloanLongway.org/Now-Showing.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.