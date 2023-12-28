Vigil held for two teens killed in Flint on Christmas Eve

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A vigil was held Wednesday night to honor two teens who lost their lives to gun violence on Christmas Eve.

“He was the light of the family. He could make the whole room laugh,” said Charlene Johnson, the aunt of 15-year-old Logan who was killed on Dec. 24.

A family’s hearts have been rocked to the core after losing their young loved one to gun violence.

They came together just days after learning of the devastating news back at the same abandoned house where the young men were found dead on the 1400 block of East Hamilton Avenue.

“It’s a great loss. Flint needs to close these abandoned houses down and control this gun violence because families shouldn’t be going through this,” Johnson said.

Wednesday night’s vigil saw family, friends, and caring community members come out to remember the young men, releasing silver and blue balloons to the sky and lighting candles in honor of the two slain boys.

“It brings me cheer that he’s gone but he will never be forgotten. And I wish he was here to see this. Even though he’s not here, his spirit is here, and it warms my heart to see that he has so many friends and family and loved ones,” said Lane Brown, Logan’s cousin.

Those friends, family, and loved ones now must figure out how to move forward without Logan, which is something they’re still working on.

“I haven’t figured that out yet. I know that we’re strong. That’s why we’re all here together tonight. And we’ll always hold each other up and we’ll hold each other up for Logan. And we will find justice for Logan,” Johnson said.

Christmas Eve will hold a different meaning for this family, now full of feelings of loss and sadness for the son, nephew, and cousin who will never return to brighten the day of his family members.

“Logan was an amazing kid and his life was lost way too soon. Way too soon,” Johnson said.

The family is asking the community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they move forward.

A 17-year-old was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the shooting, and Flint police are looking for two other minors connected to the shooting.

Officers ask you to reach out to the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245 if you have any information that could move the investigation forward.

