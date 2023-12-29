3 men arrested for stealing more than $250K in equipment in Flint Twp.

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Three men were arrested and charged for multiple breaking and entering crimes.

Flint Township Police officers received the call to a commercial industrial site on Monday, Dec. 11 for a breaking and entering which occurred over the weekend.

According to police, when officers arrived they learned several men broke into the facility and stole a work truck, trailers, and an estimated $200,000 in work tools.

Authorities found evidence linking the crime to at least three people, police said, adding over the course of the last several weeks, Ronald Hawley, Nickolaus Bristol, and Timothy Childers were arrested.

The men were connected to other breaking and entering crimes in Genesee and Saginaw County, police said, adding they stole five vehicles, including three classic cars, from a homeowner in Frankenmuth.

According to police, authorities returned many of the work tools and vehicles to their respective owners, which were hidden in various locations throughout Genesee County.

The men were arraigned and charged with many felonies, including conducting a criminal enterprise and larceny.

Anyone who has information that could be helpful to this case, contact Det. Minto at 810-600-3250 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

