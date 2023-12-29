Bay City native bringing first artistic pool tournament to the state of Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Jason Lynch is ranked second in the world at artistic pool and he’s now bringing the sport he loves back to his hometown.

The John Glenn graduate, who once sank 11,100 balls in a 24-hour record attempt, is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Great Lakes Bay Region to host the state’s first artistic pool tournament.

From February 7-10, the world’s best artistic pool players will compete at the Boys & Girls Club in Bay City. Mike Massey, a four-time world champion, will be playing.

All door proceeds will go to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

Lynch says there will be catering for the event in addition to “That Guy’s Barbecue” mobile truck being there. Programs will also be available.

Lynch says the artistic pool tournament is still looking for volunteers. If you’re interested, go to www.michigankid.com for more details.

