Flint residents rally to reform city council

Flint residents came together Thursday night after feeling like their concerns and issues need to be a priority with the city council.
By Trae Harris
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:25 AM EST
“There’s a $40 million balance. And residents want to know. We have not, we have allocated $5 million for home repair. But that has not yet benefited not one Flint resident,” Councilmember Tonya Burns said.

The community gathering was jam-packed with pastors, city council members, and even former city leaders in attendance. They all voiced solutions to problems they are witnessing amongst the current city leadership.

“One of the things people have been saying is feeling like their voice has been taken. And that their democracy is being taken. Or let me say, our voice and our democracy,” said Karen Weaver, former mayor of Flint.

The group outlined their top three priorities with the most common one being the city council focusing on the needs of residents.

“They want to make sure that those ARPA funds hit the hands and the homes that need the furnaces, the roofs, the sidewalk repairs, the windows that they’re targeted for,” Burns said.

Moving forward into the new year, Flint residents have made it clear they have a voice, and they are not afraid to use it. The group intends to use that voice by either writing letters to their representatives or attending city council meetings. They also want to see the Flint City Council follow the city’s charter and ensure all council members in every ward have a seat at the table.

“There’s total disrespect going on. The processes are not being followed that need to be followed. We have a charter that you are supposed to follow. And to take away the voice of a ward. You know, that’s disenfranchisement,” Weaver said.

