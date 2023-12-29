Flint Twp. welcomes new BBQ restaurant

Genesee County has a new spot for all things barbecue.
By Lauren Piesko
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County has a new spot for all things barbecue.

After two years of preparations, Scratch BBQ is finally open in Flint Township.

The new restaurant is in the former Fuddruckers building on Austins Parkway off Miller Road.

“Our grand opening was fantastic, very busy,” said Mike Lintz, owner. “We ran out of brisket, ran out of ribs. So, that’s exactly what we’re hoping for.”

Lintz said he feels the restaurant is off to a great start.

“We’ve got custom-made smokers. They’re made out of 1,000-gallon propane tanks,” Lintz said. “We use applewood to heat our smokers with and nothing else.”

He adds every pizza, sandwich, nacho, and pulled pork variety is made from scratch, hence the name.

Read next:
Study finds Michigan food insecurity on the rise
Study finds Michigan food insecurity on the rise
Flint residents rally to reform city council
Flint City Council
‘Think about the people you’re hurting’: Businesses vandalized in Bay City
Businesses vandalized in Bay City
Flint police chief addresses gun violence following deadly shootings
Vigil held for two teens killed in Flint on Christmas Eve

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Woman killed in Flint shooting
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Building demolition in Standish
Buildings being demolished for new development in Standish
Food at Scratch BBQ
BBQ restaurant opens after 2 year wait
Michigan voters respond to court ruling allowing Trump on ballot

Latest News

Genesee County has a new spot for all things barbecue.
Flint Twp. welcomes new BBQ restaurant
We made it to Friday! Happy morning to you. If you are up with us early, here are five stories...
Friday, Dec. 29, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Flint residents came together Thursday night after feeling like their concerns and issues need...
Flint residents rally to reform city council
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Friday morning, Dec. 29