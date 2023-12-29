Flint Twp. welcomes new BBQ restaurant

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County has a new spot for all things barbecue.

After two years of preparations, Scratch BBQ is finally open in Flint Township.

The new restaurant is in the former Fuddruckers building on Austins Parkway off Miller Road.

“Our grand opening was fantastic, very busy,” said Mike Lintz, owner. “We ran out of brisket, ran out of ribs. So, that’s exactly what we’re hoping for.”

Lintz said he feels the restaurant is off to a great start.

“We’ve got custom-made smokers. They’re made out of 1,000-gallon propane tanks,” Lintz said. “We use applewood to heat our smokers with and nothing else.”

He adds every pizza, sandwich, nacho, and pulled pork variety is made from scratch, hence the name.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.