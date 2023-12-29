Friday, Dec. 29, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - We made it to Friday! Happy morning to you. If you are up with us early, here are five stories to know for the day ahead.

1. A third gun violence death in Flint this week. LaDonna Cummings died after being shot early Thursday. TV5 learned she was released from prison in March after Governor Gretchen Whitmer commuted her sentence. She was a domestic violence survivor who served 15 years of a life-sentence. It comes just days after a separate shooting claimed the lives of two teens on Christmas Eve.

2. Flint City Council members will discuss scheduling, special primary and general elections for the 7th Ward at a special Flint City Council meeting next Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall.

3. At least two business owners in Bay City said their properties were recently vandalized. Sombreros Mexican Restaurant was prepping its new restaurant when vandals caused $3,000 in damage. Then, on surveillance, teens broke the glass door at Above the Roots Woodworks and Old Wolf Vapor. Police reports have been filed.

4. A Saginaw restaurant returns. Valerie’s Downtown plans to reopen its doors next week. On Dec. 10, the restaurant announced it was closing until further notice due to sensitive family issues. Employees said they’re kicking off the reopening with a special indoor show Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. Check out Valerie’s Facebook page.

5. After two years of preparations and renovations, Scratch BBQ is now open in Flint Township. The new restaurant is in the former Fuddruckers building on Austins Parkway off Miller Road. The owners, a husband and wife team, said they offer what they call “fast dining barbecue.” Scratch BBQ is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except for Tuesday.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.