Independence Bridge in Bay City to close temporarily

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Independence Bridge in Bay City will be closed temporarily.

The bridge will close at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, and is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12.

Drivers will be detoured to the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

“This closure is to allow for work to be completed that cannot be accomplished under traffic,” the city said.

