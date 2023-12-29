Michigan’s unemployment agency recovers $90M following COVID-19 scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency is promising to do better after an audit found it paid out hundreds of millions of dollars to fraudsters. The scammers used the personal information of dead people, prisoners, and young children.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed lives. When businesses shut down, people were left without a paycheck and turned to the state for help. Some chose to scam the system.

“Certainly, what we saw in the pandemic was that across the country, resources were tapped,” Julia Dale, Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Director.

A recent audit from the Office of Auditor General found that the agency likely paid more than $245 million to people who were dead, in prison, and kids who were too young to work—much less get unemployment.

State Representative and Republican Vice Chair of the House Ethics and Oversight Committee, Tom Kunse, called the state’s unemployment agency “an example of government inefficiency,” saying the audit shows “improper payment for ineligible people in 2022, years after the pandemic.”

Kunse said, “When we look at COVID, when we look at the identity theft that happened there, we haven’t done anything to improve it. The part that frustrates me is that nothing seems to get better.”

Dale said the agency dealt with 2020 problems using an outdated 2010 system. “We have had more than 162 individuals charged, 91 convicted, and 69 sentenced. And we’ve recovered more than 90 million tax dollars.”

According to Dale, the agency established a fraud-finding bureau and overhauled existing systems to fix the current issues and prevent future problems.

Kunse said finding these solutions took longer than it should have. “Why does it take so long to come up with a solution and implement it? And how did you not know there was a problem? This is in your house. This is in your department.”

Dale says the agency now has a fully automated system to check new and returning claims against death and prison records, hoping to ensure financial help goes only to those who really need it.

In April, House Republicans introduced new legislation to reform the unemployment agency. That includes increasing transparency, preventing fraud, and improving customer service. However, the state legislature has yet to vote on those reforms.

