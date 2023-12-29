Midland Mall’s comeback prompts return of old business

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A business at the Midland Mall that shuttered due to the pandemic is making a triumphant return.

Exciting things have been happening at the mall since local entrepreneur Jordan Dice took ownership earlier this year.

New and old businesses have been coming back to the mall, including the comeback of a former yogurt shop. For Neci Werdz and Marwan Elkholy they are ending the year on a high note.

“Yeah, so far it’s really good, so we’re happy,” said Werdz.

After nearly four years of being closed, the couple has reopened their yogurt shop, the Yogurt Loft in the Midland Mall.

“I see a lot of people, customers from before, they come back again and greet us and welcome [us] back,” Werdz said.

Yogurt Loft has a self-serve set up. You grab a cup, choose your flavor, and add your toppings.

Elkholy and Werdz owned the shop for three years and then COVID happened.

“Oh, it was bad. You could sit here a whole week and we were making nothing, there were no customers at all,” Elkholy said. “Everything here was just empty. The mall was like a ghost house.”

When they packed up their equipment in 2020 and left the mall, they never imagined they would ever return. After seeing the mall make a comeback this year, they figured it was time they do the same.

“I’ve been coming here to look around and every time I walked by, I see my store is closed. Everything is growing around here, and more stores are opening,” Elkholy said.

Making their decision to return an easy one, because Elkholy believes in the importance of shopping local.

“Yeah, it’s very important for all of us to support each other. Just support each other. We don’t have to have a good, big reason why I’m supporting someone or why they support me. I’m just supporting people to be nice,” he said. “That’s my reason.”

And since their return, people have been lining up to grab a cup. TV5′s La’Nita Brooks even gave it a try and said it was delicious.

The couple said business has been booming and being back at their stand feels like being back home. They are excited to see what the new year has in store for them.

