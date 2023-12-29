One last day of wet weather, then some sun returns Saturday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - As the large storm system from this week keeps moving towards the Atlantic, Mid-Michigan is finally going to start to see the weather changing up in a good way. The showery, wet weather from this week will come to an end later today and we can finally catch our breath on Saturday with a dry day! Sunday will see a return of snow showers though in the afternoon and evening, but these snow showers are going to have a hard time sticking to the ground. More details on that are below!

Today

This morning we’re waking up to foggy, wet, and drizzly weather just like most mornings this week. It’ll be the last day we wake up to conditions like this for a while though! We see the last round of scattered rain showers leave later today as they turn back towards the southeast, directly where they came from yesterday afternoon. Clouds will also still hold on today but the fog should start to lift as the afternoon carries on. These showers will lastly leave Flint by 7 to 8 PM this evening.

Rain showers will leave towards the southeast on Friday. (WNEM)

Temperatures are starting around 40 to 41 degrees this morning and that’s exactly where they’ll remain through the entire daytime again today. A northwest wind takes over behind a boundary moving in from the north, this will start to drop temperatures more normally into the overnight. Wind speeds will be lighter at only 5 to 10 mph.

Friday's temperatures stay steady at 41 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies will be more partly cloudy overnight, even becoming mostly clear on a sporadic basis which will also lend to those temperatures falling even more. Lows will fall to 29 degrees with the northwest wind remaining constant at 5 to 10 mph.

Weekend Outlook

Clouds are expected to be able to clear out a little bit more on Saturday! We’re forecasting a partly sunny sky right now, the Thumb however may have cloud coverage being a little more stubborn with a northwest wind. One thing we will need to watch for tomorrow is a “temperature inversion.” This is when cold air at the surface gets trapped below warm air above it, when this happens clouds can sometimes be trapped closer to the ground as well. Overall though, the key takeaway is that Saturday will have the best chance to see some sunshine of about the last four to five days.

Highs will be cooler on Saturday at 38 degrees with the northwest wind shifting back to the southwest at at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night will cool down to 30 degrees with overcast skies making a return too.

Saturday will be a touch cooler. (WNEM)

Sunday’s temperatures will only reach up to around 36 degrees. They’ll reach that number closer to noon, then temperatures stay steady again going through the rest of the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be slightly cooler too. (WNEM)

Overcast skies will also maintain throughout Sunday as a weak disturbance moves across the area bringing scattered snow showers. These snow showers will also be more intermittent. With how warm this week has been, ground temperatures have been going back up which will give this snow a harder time sticking to the ground. We expect mostly just wet roads through the evening. Overall, snow totals also won’t amount to much at 0.5″ or less. This means nearly all snow will just melt on contact.

Sunday will see scattered snow showers move in. (WNEM)

There are a few small snow shower chances next week but overall, it’s look far drier than this week! Take a look in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.