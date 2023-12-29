Ski resort temporarily closes skiing, snowboarding due to weather

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has been in short supply at ski resorts across the state. Not only are flakes not falling, but temperatures are too warm for snow machines to make it.

Mt. Holly Ski Resort is having a rough week without skiable snow.

“Well, it’s depressing to everybody, all the patrons that come out, our staff,” said Michael Arkell, the assistant general manager at the ski resort.

Snow lovers are hating the fact that toasty December days have made skiing impossible at the Mt. Holly Ski Resort.

“Extremely warm - we don’t see 60s in December, especially mid-December. So yeah, it’s a little depressing,” Arkell said.

Arkell said this warm weather couldn’t come at worse time, the week between Christmas and New Year’s.

“Because everybody is off for the holidays and they come out with their family, and unfortunately, as you can see, we can’t have them out,” he said.

Mt. Holly temporarily closes skiing and snowboarding due to the warm weather. (WNEM)

As of Friday, Dec. 29, Mt. Holly Ski Resort is closed for skiing, but Arkell is optimistic that won’t be the case for long.

“We’ll still have the customers coming out,” he said. “As soon as the snow is out in their backyard and they see it they come out, so we’ll be fine. Just like every other ski resort, they’ll start to get swamped here as soon as the weather drops and everybody gets their snow back on their hill.”

Arkell said he needs temperatures at least 28 degrees Fahrenheit or less with low humidity to make snow.

TV5′s First Alert Weather Forecast is calling for overnight temperatures to be near that threshold for the next seven days.

“We’re looking at, you know, unless Mother Nature’s temperature changes a lot, we’re looking Monday or Tuesday making [snow.] And if we can roll through the day with a cold enough temperature where we’ll be able to make 24/7, instead of just the night, if that happens, hopefully we can open Thursday, Friday, Saturday at the latest the next week,” Arkell said.

In the meantime, he is asking skiers to keep the faith.

“Hang in there with the rest of us, and winter will be here before we know it,” Arkell said.

To get updates on when the Mt. Holly Ski Resort will open, head over to its website.

