Study finds Michigan food insecurity on the rise

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One out of five kids in Michigan live in a food-insecure home, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Hunger Free America said the latest data should be a wake-up call for Michigan lawmakers. Over 12% of Michiganders, that is more than a million people, live in food-insecure homes.

Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America said there are a few reasons Michigan families are struggling. He said hunger in Michigan is a result of the lack of federal resources, like the expiration of the Child Tax Credit and universal school meals.

He said Michigan’s lawmakers need to step up their assistance.

“People shouldn’t be shocked when the federal government increases food aid and increases cash aid that allows people to buy more food than hunger goes down,” Berg said. “And when that cash aid goes away when that food aid goes away hunger goes up if we’re not surprised but adding water reduces a drought and taking away water increases the drought then we shouldn’t be surprised similar things happen when you add food and take away food.”

To make matters worse, Hunger Free America’s study found that too many families that have access to programs like school breakfasts and SNAP did not take advantage of them.

Berg stated the increase in Michigan’s minimum wage from $10.10 to $10.30 is just a drop in the bucket to help families fight food insecurity.

