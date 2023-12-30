A cold front swinging through finally brings a break in the weather tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are cooling on down this evening as a cold front is actively swinging through the Great Lakes washing out the rain, drizzle, fog and overcast. Northern parts of Mid-Michigan are already seeing 100% clear skies behind this cold front, so relief is HERE!

This does of course also mean that temperatures will be cooling back down again tonight to near and below freezing for all of Mid-Michigan. For some folks this may be by as much as 5 degrees or more. Thus, a few slick spots will be possible tonight and tomorrow morning due to lingering wet conditions and freezing temperatures.

Showers, drizzle and some fog remain in place through around 8-9pm for our southern counties with clouds attempting to clear out for those same southern counties by 10-11pm. The Thumb will likely remain mostly under clouds tonight for reason explained below.

TV5 First Alert Friday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

Into tomorrow, we will finally be out of the influence of the storm system that has brought us the dreary conditions for days on end. Northerly flow supports cooler air filtering into Mid-Michigan, keeping temperatures in the middle and upper 30s.

These winds will however pick up Lake Huron and Lake Michigan moisture and bring it over into Mid-Michigan during the day which will support redevelopment of cloud cover. This will happen tonight in the Thumb, and during the morning hours of Saturday for the rest of the area. While I don’t expect us to be totally overcast and gloomy tomorrow, I don’t expect full sunshine either. We will likely see clouds with some breaks allowing a bit of sunshine through at times.

Nevertheless, we can be thankful that tomorrow will feature drier conditions.

Temperatures will fall down into the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday night.

TV5 First Alert Friday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Friday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

Light snow showers will be possible Sunday. I don’t currently see any reason to believe that we’ll see much of an impact, however, as temperatures will remain in the middle 30s with well-above-freezing ground temperatures. Not to mention the snow activity should be generally light and off-on. As such, little accumulation is expected.

TV5 First Alert Friday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert Friday Evening Forecast (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.