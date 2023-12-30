Community runs towards New Year’s resolutions

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Runners are preparing for the new year by getting into shape and setting new personal records. Participates in the Annual New Year’s Resolution Race shared their 2024 resolutions as they ran throughout Pierce Park and East Village on Saturday morning, December 30, 2023.

“We all want to be our best self,” said Tamitha Taylor, leader of the Sole Fam, Straight Outta Flint. “What better way to kick off the new year, than running outside?”

Taylor is not alone in her enthusiasm. Many chose to ring in the New Year by taking part in the race.

“Everyone’s resolutions to get fit, stay fit. It’s a good way to start off the new year,” said Race Director Shawn White.

It’s hard to pinpoint when the event first began, but White estimates it’s been going on for more than 30 years.

In the spirit of the New Year, several runners shared what their resolutions are including Vicki Andress from Milford.

“My friend Renee and I ran it together last year and were talking about this tradition,” Andress said. “We enjoy this. It’s a great way to kickstart our year.”

Her friend, Renee Champagne, tells TV5 the race is a great way to set intentions for the new year and doing it will a friend makes it even more special.

“Try to stay healthy and not get injured, so I can keep doing these kinds of fun events and other outdoor activities.”

Jack Krongeyur of Grand Blanc came in second in the 5K and says his New Year’s resolution is to run a solid 11 minutes in the two-mile race.

“I think it’s a great way to get back into shape for some people. I’m a middle school runner, and it’s a lot of fun. I have lots of friends who run, and we like to run all year round. I think anybody should try it.”

Runners ages 12 and up were able to complete in the races.

“I’m 65 and I enjoy getting out and doing these different races an activities,” Andress said. “I have a lot of friends that do the same.”

For these runners, staying healthy and active is a group effort.

“We all run, all year-round, outside, no matter that the weather is,” Taylor said.

Bauman’s Running and Walking Shop and the YMCA of Greater Flint hosted the event.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.