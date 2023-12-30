Cooler, drier Saturday

Kyle has your Saturday morning forecast.
By Kyle Gillett
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Expect quieter conditions all around today compared to the last week. That pesky storm system that led us to be trapped in clouds, fog, drizzle and rain the last week has exited the region and now we are seeing generally calmer weather.

Temperatures are much cooler this morning than they have been at any point in the last week really, with lows dipping into the upper 20s and lower 30s for most. This has left a good deal of ice and frost around Mid-Michigan this morning. A few roadways may be icy.

Expect a drier day today. There will be at times a few snow flurries in the Thumb as weak lake effect showers develop over Lake Huron and the outer Bay. Conditions elsewhere will stay dry.

Clouds will be our main issue today. Left behind moisture combined with new moisture from Lakes Huron and Michigan will result in clouds likely remaining stuck over Mid-Michigan for the rest of the morning, and much of the afternoon with only small breaks in the clouds. Later this afternoon some drier air works into Mid-Michigan perhaps providing some sun before sunset this evening.

Tomorrow will be another day with highs in the middle 30s, which is cooler but still about 5-7 degrees above normal depending on location.

Clouds remain in place tomorrow but we do finally pick up a chance for snow showers again Sunday. Snow will likely slowly begin for the area during the late morning and early afternoon, lasting off and on through the early-middle evening. Currently, only light and sporadic snowfall is expected. As such, no major impacts to travel are expected. Light snow accumulation tomorrow is likely to be confined to elevated surfaces and grassy areas.

Snow showers move out Sunday night.

