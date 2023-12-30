Families ring in the new year early

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Mid Michigan Children’s Museum helped families celebrate the New Year early with its annual New Year’s Eve Countdown Blast on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

“Not all kids get to stay up all night on New Year’s Eve,” said Emily Schmidt, Special Events Coordinator at Mid Michigan Children’s Museum. “This is to get them involved in the fun and doing the hourly countdown with us and just to get to experience New Year’s Eve.”

Children who attended were able to craft up some festive creations including party hats, egg carton snowman, firework paintings and wishing wands, where they wrote out New Year wishes and then used the wands to make them come true.

While all these activities made for a spectacular celebration, Schmidt tells TV5 the true magic of the event comes from just getting people in the door.

“We do all these event days to get kids into the museum at either a reduce or free admission. This helps kids who may not be able to get in on our regular admission prices.” Schmidt said.

The Mid Michigan Children’s Museum is located at 315 West Genesee Avenue. It’s open from Tuesday-Friday from 10 am – 4 pm, Saturday from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday from 12 – 4 pm.

