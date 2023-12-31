2023 ends with passing snow showers, little accumulation expected

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We are starting out Sunday morning with temperatures in the lower and middle 30s across Mid-Michigan making for another above normal start to day. Typical for this time of year are lows around 18-21 degrees and highs around 28-31 degrees. This afternoon will feature cooler highs in the 30s compared to much of last week, but it will still be above normal once again.

Snow showers will traverse Mid-Michigan to end 2023 but little impacts are expected. Showers will be pretty light and short lived so snow really wont have the chance to add up to much, not to mention that air temperatures will be above freezing, as are our ground temperatures. Light accumulations may occur on raised surfaces such as your car, roof, mailbox, etc. Our roadways should remain in fine shape outside of becoming damp.

The majority of today’s shower activity should occur during the later afternoon and evening hours before coming to an end late tonight.

Dry air works into Mid-Michigan by midnight ending snow shower activity. Temperatures make a return to the middle and upper 20s for overnight lows. Some folks up north even make it into the lower 20s.

Tomorrow will feature highs only in the lower 30s making for a much more normal day for this time of year. Skies will likely remain cloudy for a good deal of the day before we might see a few breaks in the clouds during the later afternoon allowing some sunshine in! Dry conditions can be expected.

