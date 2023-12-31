Kids celebrate ‘Noon’ Year’s Eve at Flint Children’s Museum

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Families with young kids flocked to the Flint Children’s Museum Sunday morning for their annual Noon Year’s Eve party.

It was all about the kids this New Year’s Eve at the Flint Children’s Museum.

While adults may be celebrating with champagne and a ball drop at midnight, the museum had games, crafts, and a balloon drop at noon.

“We just wanted to give him a chance to do something and be active, play, and celebrate,” said Fenton resident Jeff Hix, who was enjoying the festivities with his wife Sandy and their son Logan. “He’s going to bed pretty early tonight, so this is his only chance to really celebrate the New Year.”

Noon Year’s Eve is a decades-long tradition here at the museum, helping families and staff, kick off the new year.

“It’s kind of a standing tradition for a lot of families who do come here and every year is a new experience and just new, fun activities to do,” said Erika Simpson, the marketing director at Flint Children’s Museum. “All of the admissions go towards providing these fun activities, these programs.

Serving as the only children’s museum in Genesee County, Simpson said they love the thanks and recognition they get from parents.

“This is our second year here at this event. I think it’s a great idea for the children. I’m also a preschool teacher myself, so I think this would be a lovely idea for a field trip,” said Flint resident Kendra Peters.

“We love being a center of Flint, for sure and I think it’s just such a welcoming, warm, safe place for families to just come, visit, spend time with their family. Like, quality time,” Simpson said.

TV5 asked some of the parents if they would make it to midnight.

“Probably not, no. Not with him,” said Jeff and Sandy Hix. “We might, he won’t. Yeah, so this is our celebration, I guess.”

Simpson added January is already packed at the museum and she is reminding people to look out for their animal-themed Arctic Snow Party at the beginning of the month.

