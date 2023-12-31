Michigan State wraps up 2023 on a high note beating Indiana State

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State closed out 2023 with a bang. For only the 2nd time ever, the Spartans took on the Indiana State Sycamores. Now the first time these two teams met, it featured Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird back in 1979 which also feature Michigan State winning their first ever National Championship.

1st half. Tyson Walker is gonna lob it up for Coen Carr for the emphatic alley-oop.

A big time assist from Walker, now watch as he does it all by himself. Walker driving through traffic to lay it up and in, putting up a team high 22 points.

However the Sycamores were on point from long range. Isaiah Swope knocks down the triple. He had a game high 26 points off of six 3-pointers.

That brought Indiana State back in the 2nd half. But the Spartans respond. AJ Hoggard with the bucket and-one. He had 17 points.

MSU continued to hustle for key rebounds. The first shot won’t go but Tre Holloman with the tip in putback. MSU had a 14 rebound differential.

The Sycamores tried to go zone defense but Malik Hall ain’t having that. Right in the center of the court and he gets the quick dunk. He had 18 points.

MSU looking to put it away and Jaden Akins calls game with the big time jam to finish with 13 points.

Michigan State caps off 2023 with the big time win 87-75.

“Everyone just played well today. Tre and Jaden really locked in on defense on Swope after he got it going. Slowed him down for the last 5, 6 minutes of the game and that was big and then we just really didn’t let anybody else get going,” said Tyson Walker. “They made shots but it wasn’t comfortable shots that they made and that helps just making everything tough for them.”

“Sometimes when you’re not playing good, getting an offensive rebound can be a liferaft where you get another chance and then somebody knocks down a shot,” said Malik Hall. “First play I get an offensive rebound we missed it, but AJ steps in and knocks down the shot. Instead of walking away with nothing, we’re walking away with three points and we got a little of momentum going. So just little things like that people wouldn’t pay that much attention to but they make a basketball game and that’s something that all of our coaches do a really good job preaching on.”

Michigan State will ring in the New Year and start off 2024 this Thursday when they host the Nittany Lions of Penn State. In East Lansing

Michigan State will ring in the New Year and start off 2024 this Thursday when they host the Nittany Lions of Penn State. In East Lansing

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.