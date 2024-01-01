A cooler week settles in to kick off the new year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - 2024 is being brought in with more of a “real” winter type of week! At the very least, this week will be cooler than last week as temperatures stay in the 30s during the day while lows fall into the 20s overnight. There is just one chance of snow showers this week on Wednesday consisting of isolated, light snows. We expect that to be similar to what we just saw on Sunday. Take a look at the overall trend this week in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Temperatures are beginning to fall into the upper 20s this morning which has re-frozen some roadways in the Bay Region. Road crews are out putting down salt so these roads should improve through the morning, but if you’re heading out early you’ll want to drive safe and consider giving yourself a few extra minutes! We are expecting dry weather today though with partly to mostly cloudy skies, it should be similar to Saturday where a temperature inversion keeps clouds more stubborn with only isolated clearings.

Highs today reach 32 degrees with a north wind backing to the west by the evening with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. The normal high temperature for New Year’s Day is 31 degrees.

Monday will be colder. (WNEM)

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies should take over as a whole overnight and as a result, even colder temperatures should settle in with a low of 26 degrees. The wind will continue to back from the west to the southwest with wind gusts also beginning to pick up. By sunrise on Tuesday those gusts will be around 20 mph.

Monday night will fall into the middle 20s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Wind gusts will continue picking up as the morning progresses, eventually around 25 mph from the southwest at noon. At 2 to 3 PM, wind gusts will peak around 30 mph. Sustained wind speeds will range from 15 to 20 mph. Tuesday will just see increasing cloud coverage during the afternoon with dry weather, so it’s really just the wind that’s the main headline for the day. Highs will be at 38 degrees, though wind chills stay in the middle 20s as a result of that stronger wind. By Tuesday night, lows fall to 31 degrees with the wind also slowing down.

Tuesday will see wind chills staying cold with the stronger wind. (WNEM)

Cooler Week Overall

With a new airmass having moved in from Canada an a slightly more northwest flow aloft, we are expecting this week in-total to be colder than last week. This is due to a pattern change in the jet stream starting to take shape which is expected to hold into next week too. At this point, we are starting to look at long-range data and trends and as always, conditions and pattern can change. However, most long-range guidance is showing the cold weather sticking around at least into the middle parts of the month. We’ll keep you fully up to date with this trend moving forward through this month!

This will be some good news for any ice fishers as ice will begin to form more as the weeks go on. Also, as long as we can get some snow to form through this time, conditions will start to turn more favorable for snowmobilers and skiers. We just have to give it time! 😃

