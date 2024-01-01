Detroit Lions get Week 18 date and time announced against Minnesota

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL released the time for the Week 18 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Due to the game not having high stakes, it is going to be played on Fox at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7.

It will be interesting to see what the Lions will do with their starters in this game due to them being pretty much locked into the three seed. The Vikings are coming off a loss to Green Bay and the Lions fell to Dallas.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.