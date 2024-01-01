Detroit Lions get Week 18 date and time announced against Minnesota

All NFL Games were TBD before Sunday Night
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first...
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/David Dermer)(David Dermer | AP)
By Owen Oszust
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The NFL released the time for the Week 18 matchup between the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. Due to the game not having high stakes, it is going to be played on Fox at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 7.

It will be interesting to see what the Lions will do with their starters in this game due to them being pretty much locked into the three seed. The Vikings are coming off a loss to Green Bay and the Lions fell to Dallas.

Spirit tie game late and pick up the win in overtime over Windsor
Michigan State wraps up 2023 on a high note beating Indiana State
Spirit tie game late and pick up the win in overtime over Windsor
Michigan State wraps up 2023 on a high note beating Indiana State
