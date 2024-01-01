Firefighter injured after being struck by car on US-10

By Emily Keinath
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONITOR TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A firefighter has been injured after a vehicle struck him on icy roads.

The Monitor Township Fire Department was at a crash on US-10 due to slippery, icy roads at 12:45 a.m. on Jan. 1.

After clearing the crash, a firefighter drove over I-75 on eastbound US-10 and saw a vehicle off the roadway, said Monitor Township Fire Chief John Kramer, adding the firefighter pulled over to check for injuries.

A vehicle lost control and struck the vehicle of the person the firefighter was talking to, Kramer said.

The firefighter then heard a second vehicle sliding, but he had no time to react. The vehicle struck him and left the scene, according to Kramer.

The impact threw the firefighter several feet into the grass area, Kramer said, adding he suffered a broken leg, very bruised ribs, cuts, and bruises. Kramer added he will survive his injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact police.

