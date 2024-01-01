Meet Covenant HealthCare’s first baby born in 2024

By Emily Keinath
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Meet the first baby born at Covenant HealthCare in 2024!

Paislee Rain Cochran was born to her parents, Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor from Bay City, on Jan. 1 at 1:29 a.m., according to Covenant.

Covenant said the baby girl weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The family received a basket of goodies on behalf of the hospital, Covenant said.

