Meet Covenant HealthCare’s first baby born in 2024

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Meet the first baby born at Covenant HealthCare in 2024!

Paislee Rain Cochran was born to her parents, Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor from Bay City, on Jan. 1 at 1:29 a.m., according to Covenant.

Covenant said the baby girl weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The family received a basket of goodies on behalf of the hospital, Covenant said.

