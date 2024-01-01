Monday, Jan. 1, 2024: 5 things you need to know

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We made it to 2024! Good morning to you. If you are up with us early, here are five stories to know for the day ahead.

The Independence Bridge in Bay City will close for at least 10 days this week for repairs. All traffic to the bridge will stop at 7 a.m. Tuesday. A detour will take drivers to Veterans Memorial Bridge. A special Flint City Council meeting this week. Members will discuss scheduling, special primary, and general elections for the 7th ward council seat. The meeting starts Wednesday at 4:45 p.m. at Flint City Hall. February will bring changes to Michigan’s gun laws. Residents who own firearms will be required to safely lock their weapons away if they live with children frequently at their home. New laws will require background checks for people buying guns in private sales or from gun shows. Michigan will also enact a so-called red flag law to set up a legal process for judges to order the removal of weapons from people with a mental illness or who are deemed to be a threat. Starting Monday, Michigan’s minimum wage is set to increase $0.23 to $10.33 per hour and tipped employee pay will increase to $3.93 cents per hour. This is all part of the Workforce Opportunity Wage Act. Today Michigan is in California to take on Alabama in the ‘Rose Bowl’. This will be the Wolverines third consecutive season where they will be competing in a college football playoff semi-final game. It’s 21st appearance in the ‘Rose Bowl’ with their last one being in 2007. The game starts at 5 p.m.

