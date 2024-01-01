MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Midland County announced a new bridge is being built in Midland.

The county said a new bridge will be built near Dow Diamond in Midland connecting the south end of Main Street with the park across the Tittabawassee River.

New bridge coming to Midland (Midland County)

According to the county, the bridge will be for pedestrian use.

The county has not yet announced when construction of the new bridge will begin.

