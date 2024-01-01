New bridge coming to Midland

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) – Midland County announced a new bridge is being built in Midland.

The county said a new bridge will be built near Dow Diamond in Midland connecting the south end of Main Street with the park across the Tittabawassee River.

New bridge coming to Midland
New bridge coming to Midland(Midland County)

According to the county, the bridge will be for pedestrian use.

The county has not yet announced when construction of the new bridge will begin.

Read next:
‘I had been praying for so long’: 4-year-old dies one day after heart transplant
Karter Jimenez
Detroit Lions get Week 18 date and time announced against Minnesota
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first...
Meet Covenant HealthCare’s first baby born in 2024
Paislee Rain Cochran was born to parents Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor, from Bay City.
Police: 20-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Bay City
A 51-year-old Bay City man was arrested early Wednesday morning, Oct. 25 after allegedly...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2024 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Holly temporarily closes skiing and snowboarding due to the warm weather.
Ski resort temporarily closes skiing, snowboarding due to weather
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Karter Jimenez
‘I had been praying for so long’: 4-year-old dies one day after heart transplant
Paislee Rain Cochran was born to parents Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor, from Bay City.
Meet Covenant HealthCare’s first baby born in 2024
A 51-year-old Bay City man was arrested early Wednesday morning, Oct. 25 after allegedly...
Police: 20-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Bay City

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 1
A 51-year-old Bay City man was arrested early Wednesday morning, Oct. 25 after allegedly...
Police: 20-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Bay City
Stats for December 2023 in Mid-Michigan.
The numbers are in: second warmest December on record for Saginaw and Flint
Paislee Rain Cochran was born to parents Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor, from Bay City.
Meet Covenant HealthCare’s first baby born in 2024