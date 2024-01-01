Police: 20-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to a location on the west side of Bay City at 6:34 a.m. after several 911 calls reported someone was shot in the leg.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to their leg and rendered medical aid, the public safety department said, adding the victim was transferred to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim was fired at by suspects driving a dark colored vehicle as it passed by the location, the public safety department said.

Officers searched the area for the suspects, but could not locate them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571, or the non-emergency number to Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

