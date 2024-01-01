Police: 20-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Bay City

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Emily Keinath
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 20-year-old man was shot in the leg in a drive-by shooting, according to the Bay City Department of Public Safety.

Officers responded to a location on the west side of Bay City at 6:34 a.m. after several 911 calls reported someone was shot in the leg.

Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to their leg and rendered medical aid, the public safety department said, adding the victim was transferred to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim was fired at by suspects driving a dark colored vehicle as it passed by the location, the public safety department said.

Officers searched the area for the suspects, but could not locate them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Bay City Department of Public Safety at 989-892-8571, or the non-emergency number to Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Read next:
Meet Covenant HealthCare’s first baby born in 2024
Paislee Rain Cochran was born to parents Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor, from Bay City.
The numbers are in: second warmest December on record for Saginaw and Flint
Stats for December 2023 in Mid-Michigan.
Time to announce the TV5 Game of the Week
Fast Break Friday
Monday, Jan. 1, 2024: 5 things you need to know
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2024 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Holly temporarily closes skiing and snowboarding due to the warm weather.
Ski resort temporarily closes skiing, snowboarding due to weather
Over the Christmas holidays NASCAR driver Cale Yarborough, Timmonsville, S.C., grew a mustache...
NASCAR Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough, a 3-time Cup champion in the 1970s, dies at 84
Karter Jimenez
‘I had been praying for so long’: 4-year-old dies one day after heart transplant
This image from video shows the remains of a house scattered after an explosion in Northfield...
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
A Florida woman says someone stole her driveway from her house while she was at work.
‘Utter shock’: Woman comes home to find her driveway stolen

Latest News

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on.
TV5 news update: Monday afternoon, Jan. 1
Stats for December 2023 in Mid-Michigan.
The numbers are in: second warmest December on record for Saginaw and Flint
Paislee Rain Cochran was born to parents Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor, from Bay City.
Meet Covenant HealthCare’s first baby born in 2024
Families with young kids flocked to the Flint Children’s Museum Sunday morning for their...
Kids celebrate ‘Noon’ Year’s Eve at Flint Children’s Museum