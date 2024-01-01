Quieter weather settles into the region for the next couple days

By Kyle Gillett
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are just about normal for this time of year for the first time in a while, with 5pm temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Into the overnight hours our temperatures cool off into the lower and middle 30s for most of the area, but a few folks across the south may bottom out in the upper 20s. It’ll be a cooler night in any case.

Expect the cloudy skies to remain in place across Mid-Michigan for much of the evening into tonight. We may clear out early Tuesday morning leading to a mix of clouds and sun the first half of Tuesday. Dry conditions remain in place.

TV5 First Alert Monday Evening Forecast
Tomorrow temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 30s. A few southern locations may reach the 40 mark.

Dry conditions hold out again Tuesday. Skies may mix between clouds and sun at times tomorrow, especially early in the day. By the afternoon we should cloud back up ahead of our next, very weak, storm system Wednesday.

Winds will pick up tomorrow, mostly during the late morning and early afternoon. Winds should gust between 20-30mph. These winds will be responsible for keeping us a bit warmer tomorrow, but after factoring in the wind chill it wont feel that much warmer.

Temperatures cool down behind a weak storm system Wednesday. We level off in the middle 30s to end the week-the weekend.

