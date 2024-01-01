Saginaw gym members get a jumpstart on New Year’s resolutions

By James Felton and Hannah Mose
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) – Several people were getting a jumpstart on their New Year’s resolutions today at a gym in old town Saginaw.

“People are coming here and signing up, and we really appreciate all the business,” said Homero Trevino, who co-owns 120Fitness in Saginaw.

He said 2024 has brought new members like Kade Strzynski to the gym.

“I’m not the type to set resolutions, but I think subconsciously we all do. So no, it wasn’t on purpose, but it’s fine,” Strzynski said.

He said he wants to shed weight and add muscle.

“I’ve lost weight before, but I’ve never really tried gaining muscle. That’s something kind of new, and I just really want to do both of those at the same time,” he said.

Trenton Cork joined the gym in August. He had advice for everyone looking to get into a fitness routine.

“You have to start. So, that’s all it is. Just start,” Cork said. “You got to have somebody to talk to. If you need help, get with me, or other people. There are a lot of people that will definitely help you out in just getting started.”

Fellow member Brandon Webb agreed.

“When I first started, it was just like my body was like, ‘Why are you doing this to me?’ And the next week, it was just like I craved waking up in the morning and getting that lift,” Webb said.

Webb is engaged to Sparkalena Boose. She said you should never lose sight of your reason.

“Motivation runs out. Determination runs out. But when you keep your eyes set on your goal, and you’re steadfast, and you’re focused, right, you can’t lose,” Boose said.

As for Strzynski, he said this time of year gets you thinking about what you can do not only now, but the rest of your life. He said meeting his fitness goal would be great for him.

“It would mean a lot. I’m pretty strong as is, but I know I have way more potential,” he said.

He’s planning to achieve his goal at 120Fitness, which is something Trevino is glad he can be a part of.

“To be able to own something that offers back, not only to people to improve their health goals, but to the city of Saginaw, we just appreciate it. We love our city,” he said.

