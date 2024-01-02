Brisk Tuesday with a stronger breeze, then a few flurries Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Seemingly just in time for the New Year, colder weather has been settling in and is here to stay for the rest of this week. Today will be slightly warmer than Monday, though the stronger breeze should offset the feeling of this warmup as wind chills stay in the 20s. The stronger wind today is the primary focus of the near-term forecast as Wednesday’s snow showers still remain very isolated and light, mostly likely only bringing a dusting if you do see any. The northern edge of the Thumb could see slightly higher totals though, those details are below.

Today

If you’re heading back to work today after a long holiday break, you’ll just want to have some of your extra layers and perhaps give your car a few extra minutes to warm up before you head out. Wind gusts have been reach 25 mph in parts of our area already and will peak at 30 mph in the early afternoon near 2 PM. The wind will hold from the southwest with sustained speeds at 15 to 20 mph. Today’s wind will keep wind chills in the middle-upper 20s at-best.

Wind chills today will stay in the 20s. (WNEM)

Highs today will be closer to 38 degrees which will be over five degrees warmer than yesterday. The normal high temperature for January 2nd is 31 degrees. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this morning, then completely overcast by the time the later-afternoon rolls around.

Tuesday will have highs around 38 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Those cloudy skies remain tonight with lows falling to around 30 degrees. The wind will begin slowing down overnight and will range from 10 to 15 mph sustained. There will be gusts over 20 mph, but primarily just early in the night before midnight. An isolated flurry is possible before sunrise, though the expectation is a dry and snow-free morning on Wednesday for essentially all of our area.

Wednesday

The likelihood of seeing a few snow showers increases slightly into the daytime, though overall any snow will remain very intermittent and on the lighter side. We could see one small wave or line of more organized snow showers move from northwest to southeast in the evening, but even then that would be short-lived for any given location.

Wednesday will only see isolated snow showers. (WNEM)

If the wind can line up just right, that evening wave could bring some locally higher totals to the northern lakeshore of the Thumb, primarily to Port Austin and Port Hope. Those locally higher totals aren’t much though, only up to around 1″. Otherwise, the rest of our area who sees any snow showers on Wednesday will see about a dusting at most.

Most see a dusting, but the northern shore of the Thumb could come closer to 1". (WNEM)

Highs will start to cool back down slightly compared to Tuesday at only 35 degrees. The wind will turn to the northwest by the afternoon and eventually bring temperatures down to 21 degrees on Wednesday night. It will be a cold morning on Thursday, but a quiet day is ahead there. Head to the TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast for a preview of the rest of the week!

Wednesday will reach 35 degrees. (WNEM)

