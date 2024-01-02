Flint Finger Bowl tradition continues New Year’s Day

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint’s 76th annual New Year’s Day Finger Bowl brought competitors young and old out to the football field to play some backyard football.

“It’s pretty fun, man. I wouldn’t imagine coming out here and doing nothing else. Man, I love the game,” said a player for the “older guys” team.

Back around for another year, Flint’s Finger Bowl brought community members to the gridiron in an annual tradition dating back to 1947 that pits the older guys against the younger guys.

“This is my year one of playing with the older heads. It’s going pretty good. I mean, we’re up right now,” said the “older guys” members.

Fred Krause, one of the event’s organizers, said his father was a co-founder of the Finger Bowl.

“They started a tradition out here on Jan. 1 at 11 o’clock,” he said. “All their buddies would get together and they would play one tackle football game. And that continued on over the years.”

Now Krause gets a chance to pass that tradition off to the next generation, playing and watching his grandchildren.

“As the 50s and 60s came along, it was all on my friends that started playing. And then as time has went on, now my team is getting old and it’s all on my grandkids and kids that are out here now,” Krause said.

In a game that saw a lot of rumbling and stumbling, you might’ve thought it would be the young guys teaching the old guys a new trick, but this year, it was the old guys teaching the young ones a trick or two.

They won this year’s Finger Bowl game 32 to 20.

“It’s something we’ve always done. We’ve kept it going. A lot of people have played in this over the years. And it’s a camaraderie that’s kept its momentum,” Krause said.

