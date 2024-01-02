Mid-Michigan fans gather to watch U-M’s victory over Alabama

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) – As the Michigan Wolverines advance to the National Championship of the College Football Playoffs, fans from mid-Michigan said they have faith in their maize and blue.

“I think that the team has put in a lot of work and they’re going to try their hardest,” said Michigan fan Kiley Moore.

The Bay City Alumni Chapter for the University of Michigan held a watch party for the Rose Bowl game at the River Rock Cafe in Bay City.

“I would say I’m more optimistic than I’ve ever been,” said Michigan fan Vaughn Begick.

Like many Wolverines fans across the country, they had their eyes fixed on the game as the Wolverines took on the University of Alabama Crimson Tide for the sixth time in their school history.

Fans were looking for a win in a season that was filled with controversy.

“It’s been a good year and we’ve been through a lot of adversity and they’ve kept their heads up and played hard,” Begick said.

Coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for six games this season, three over recruiting violations in 2021 and three in a sign-stealing scandal that he was not directly connected to.

However, the Wolverines managed to finish the regular season 13 and 0.

“They just did what they needed to do to play some good football and focus on camaraderie and teammates and play the game versus letting all the outside factors factor into whatever’s going on on the field,” Moore said.

“Somehow they are actually getting power and momentum from the scandal. It seems to be helping them, so I think we’re gonna see a great performance,” said Michigan fan Steve Bigelow.

Begick said he thinks the Wolverines have put the controversy behind them.

“Their motto was ‘Us against the world.’ So, they’ve sort of gathered on that and bonded together closer,” he said.

One thing is for certain: Fans believe this will be the year Coach Harbaugh and the Wolverines will win a National Championship, which could factor into his thinking about moving to the pros.

However, fans hope he will stay with the maize and blue.

“They put a lot of money out in front of him, so it’s hard to turn that money down, but he’s got some allegiance to U of M,” Begick said.

“There’s a lot of NFL opportunities out there so we’ll just have to see,” Bigelow said.

The Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide 27 to 20 in overtime.

They will now move on to face off against the winner of the game between the University of Texas and the University of Washington.

