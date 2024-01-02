Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday morning, mid-Michigan. Welcome back to the swing of things! If you are getting ready for the day ahead, read ahead for stories to know today.

1. Road crews are prepping to close Independence Bridge this morning at 7 a.m. for repairs. It will reopen Jan. 12 in the evening. Expect an increase of traffic along Bay City’s Vet’s Bridge.

2. We’re still waiting on more information regarding a police crime scene on Saginaw’s west side Monday night. Officers put up crime tape near the Dollar General on South Michigan near Van Buren. Stay with TV5 for any updates.

3. The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies have advanced to the college football playoff national championship, set for Jan. 8. In Monday’s semifinals, No. 1 Michigan beat No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in OT in the Rose Bowl. Michigan will seek its first national championship since 1997.

4. Midland County announcing a pedestrian bridge will be built near Dow Diamond. It will connect the south end of Main Street with the park on the other side of the Tittabawassee River. No word on when construction will start.

5. Life changing money for a Michigan lottery player after winning the $842.4 Million Powerball jackpot on Monday night. The cash value lump sum is worth $425.2 Million. The winning numbers from Monday are: 12-21-42-44-49, and a powerball of 01. The winning ticket was bought at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc at 3035 East Grand Blanc Road.

