Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday morning, mid-Michigan. Welcome back to the swing of things! If you are getting ready for the day ahead, read ahead for stories to know today.

1. Road crews are prepping to close Independence Bridge this morning at 7 a.m. for repairs. It will reopen Jan. 12 in the evening. Expect an increase of traffic along Bay City’s Vet’s Bridge.

2. We’re still waiting on more information regarding a police crime scene on Saginaw’s west side Monday night. Officers put up crime tape near the Dollar General on South Michigan near Van Buren. Stay with TV5 for any updates.

3. The Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies have advanced to the college football playoff national championship, set for Jan. 8. In Monday’s semifinals, No. 1 Michigan beat No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in OT in the Rose Bowl. Michigan will seek its first national championship since 1997.

4. Midland County announcing a pedestrian bridge will be built near Dow Diamond. It will connect the south end of Main Street with the park on the other side of the Tittabawassee River. No word on when construction will start.

5. Life changing money for a Michigan lottery player after winning the $842.4 Million Powerball jackpot on Monday night. The cash value lump sum is worth $425.2 Million. The winning numbers from Monday are: 12-21-42-44-49, and a powerball of 01. The winning ticket was bought at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc at 3035 East Grand Blanc Road.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays!

Firefighter injured after being struck by car on US-10
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Mid-Michigan fans gather to watch U-M's victory over Alabama
Michigan fans
Meet Covenant HealthCare's first baby born in 2024
Paislee Rain Cochran was born to parents Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor, from Bay City.
Winning $842.4 million Powerball sold in Grand Blanc
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022

Paislee Rain Cochran was born to parents Skylor Cochran and Chance Taylor, from Bay City.
Meet Covenant HealthCare's first baby born in 2024
Detroit Lions fans hold third down placards as the Denver Broncos line up during the first...
Detroit Lions get Week 18 date and time announced against Minnesota
A 51-year-old Bay City man was arrested early Wednesday morning, Oct. 25 after allegedly...
Police: 20-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in Bay City
Officials say a Summerville firefighter died after suffering a medical emergency Monday.
Firefighter injured after being struck by car on US-10
New bridge in Midland
New bridge coming to Midland

WNEMTV5 is working to learn more about a crime scene by a Dollar General in Saginaw.
Police crime scene reported on Saginaw's west side
A Michigan Lottery player from Grand Blanc has won the Powerball jackpot!
Winning Powerball ticket worth $842 million sold in Grand Blanc
PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022
Winning $842.4 million Powerball sold in Grand Blanc
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, left, celebrates with quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) after a...
Michigan beats Alabama 27-20 in overtime on Blake Corum's TD run to reach national title game
Michigan fans
Mid-Michigan fans gather to watch U-M's victory over Alabama