Winning $842.4 million Powerball sold in Grand Blanc

PHOTO: Power Ball lottery ticket, Photo Date: 1/6/2022(Source: MGN)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Life changing money for a Michigan Lottery player after winning the $842.4 million Powerball jackpot on Monday night.

The cash value lump sum is worth $425.2 million.

The lucky player’s winning ticket matched all numbers drawn Monday night - 12-21-42-44-49 - and the Powerball of 01. The winning ticket was bought at the Food Castle of Grand Blanc at 3035 East Grand Blanc Road in Grand Blanc.

The identity of the winner is still unknown until they contact the Lottery.

Monday’s drawing was the 35th one since the jackpot was last won on Oct. 11, 2023. A ticket in California won the $1.76 billion jackpot. Monday’s $842.4 million is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the tenth-largest won in U.S. Lottery history.

This jackpot is also the second-largest Lottery jackpot ever won in Michigan, Lottery officials said. A $1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot was won in Jan. 2021 and holds the record for biggest jackpot won in Michigan.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was Waterford resident, Cristy Davis. She won the game’s $70 million jackpot on Feb. 12, 2020.

The lucky winner should call the Lottery’s Player Relations Division at (517)-373-1237 to set up an appointment to claim their prize.

