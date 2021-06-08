It was on this day in 1953, one of the nation's worst natural disasters occurred right here in Mid-Michigan, the Flint-Beecher tornado. According to a National Weather Service poll in 2000, the public and local weather experts voted this tornado Michigan's worst natural disaster in the 20th century.
One of 8 tornadoes that occurred in Michigan that day, this tornado was rated an F-5, the only one in southeast Michigan's history. On the F-5 scale, which has since been replaced by the EF-scale, F-5 tornadoes have wind speeds between 261-318 miles per hour.
Despite technological limitations of the 1950s, the Weather Bureau Severe Storms Unit (Storm Prediction Center today) issued their severe weather outlook calling for "strong thunderstorms with hail and gusty winds over 50 mph".
The image below shows their expected threat area, with the severe thunderstorm threat in blue, and the tornado threat in red. Although not a perfect forecast, considering the technology of the time, it was still a reasonable forecast.
The tornado touched down in Genesee County, between Linden and Webster roads near Coldwater Road in Mt. Morris Township. It took an east northeast path into Lapeer County, lifting near Five Lakes Road in Deerfield Township.
In its wake, the tornado left a 27 mile path of destruction, with a width of 833 yards (approximately 0.50 miles). 340 homes were destroyed, with 260 homes suffering minor or major damage. Another 66 structures from farms, businesses, and other buildings were destroyed.
The damage added up to around $19 million in 1953 dollars, which is around $185-190 million in 2021 dollars, using various inflation calculators.
Sadly, in addition to the damage, 116 residents lost their lives in the storm, with 113 of those deaths occurring in a 4-mile stretch of Coldwater Road to Dort Highway. 844 people were injured in the storm.
Do you or a family member have a memory of the Flint-Beecher tornado? Feel free to post a comment on our wall on the TV5 Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.