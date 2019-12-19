The American Civil Liberties Union is defending 14 Amish families in southern Michigan in a dispute with a county health department over outhouses and plumbing.
The Lenawee County Health Department has filed lawsuits and asked a judge to order owners to comply with county waste disposal rules or face demolition of their properties.
The ACLU says the county is violating religious freedoms guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Lawyers say there's no health threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.