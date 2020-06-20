Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley collapses onstage in Nashville

Actor, comedian and former CNN anchor D.L. Hughley collapsed Friday night on stage in Nashville while performing, publicist Yvette Shearer said.
Hughley, 57, was suffering from exhaustion after working and traveling during the week, she said. He was kept overnight in a hospital for tests under doctor's order, she said.
Shearer tells CNN that Hughley is awake, feeling better and wishes to thank everyone for kind thoughts and prayers.
His credits include "The D.L. Hughley Show," "The Hughleys," "Soul Plane" and "The Comedy Get Down."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.